Mr. Joseph Christopher Hoehl, 74, of Mt. Airy passed from this life to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at the Kline Hospice House in Mt. Airy, MD. He was the loving husband of Mary Ann McGuire Hoehl, for over 50 years.
Born February 1, 1945 in Dayton, OH, he was the son of the late Herbert Hoehl and Marianna Adams Hoehl.
Joe graduated from the University of Dayton in 1967 with a degree in electrical engineering. He spent over 45 years working in the defense contracting industry; helping to develop several defense programs that continue to secure the safety and defense of our country. He worked for Perkin Elmer, Teletype, Fairchild and Northrop Grumman. He retired from the latter as a Senior Fellow Engineer in 2015.
Joe had numerous interests and passions throughout his life. He was a dedicated martial arts student, earning his black belt in aikido. He studied to be a Master Gardener specializing in habanero peppers to make his famous heat-indexed pepper jelly. He also enjoyed biking and driving his dream car, a BMW M5. But above all else, Joe loved spending time with his family; especially his grandchildren in whom he took great delight.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children Amy Suarez and her husband Julio; Julie Hoehl and her husband Scott Kinkle; and Elizabeth Anderson and her husband Mike. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Matthew, Joanna and Michelle Suarez; Samantha and Max Kinkle; Dennis, Taylor, Lucy and James Anderson. Additionally, he is survived by his siblings, Mary Warner, Tom Hoehl, Jim Hoehl, Kate Oien and Rick Hoehl.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, Herbert and Robert Hoehl.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Capital Aikikai, 923 Sligo, Ave., Silver Spring, MD 20901, www.capitalaikikai.org. Direct online contributions may be made through PayPal: [email protected]
All funeral services will be held at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, 9190 Church Street, Union Bridge, MD on Saturday, September 14, 2019. The family will receive friends at 10 a.m. A Celebration of Life Mass will be held at 11 a.m. followed by the internment and a luncheon.
Arrangements are by Stauffer Funeral Home, Mt. Airy and Stauffer Crematory, Frederick. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Sept. 9 to Sept. 11, 2019