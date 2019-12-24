|
Joseph Patrick Joyce of New Market, MD died on December 22, 2019. Joe was born on August 25, 1940 in Minooka, a suburb of Scranton, PA. His parents were Raymond and Margaret Gurrell Joyce and he was the middle child of seven siblings: Ray, Mary Beth,Peggy, Catherine, Ann Marie, and Patricia. After high school, Joe joined the US Navy and served for four years that included the Cuban Missile Crisis. After the Navy, Joe graduated from college with a degree in electronic engineering. The major portion of his career was spent working with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission.
In 1967, Joe married Ellen Shoemaker. They had two wonderful daughters, Katy and Holly. They spent most of their married life in Damascus, MD. Katy and Jamie Mann have two children, Julia and Luke. Holly and Chris Myers have a son, Keegan. Family was the primary joy in Joe's life.
Once Joe retired, he enjoyed times with friends and family, playing golf, refurbishing and repairing antique clocks, traveling, as well as a variety of other activities. When he and Ellen bought a condo in Florida and also moved to New Market, they engaged in an even greater variety of activities with a growing circle of friends. Life was good!
Joe's visitation and funeral will be held at St. Ignatius of Loyola Catholic Church, 4103 Prices Distillery Road, Ijamsville, MD 21754 on January 4, 2020. Visitation at 11 AM, funeral at noon. Father Michael Jendrek will officiate. Burial will be in the future. Donations are welcomed for Hospice of Frederick County, P.O. Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Dec. 24 to Dec. 25, 2019