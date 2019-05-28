Joseph Leroy Beach of Damascus, Maryland and formerly of Poolesville, Maryland passed away Thursday May 23 at his home of Prostate Cancer.



Born March 2, 1936 in Travilah, he was a son of the late Agnes Rogers Beach. Joe will be remembered by his loving companion and soul mate of over 30 years Earlene R. Voith, her children Harry Hill and wife Debbie of Damascus; Allen Hill and wife Briony of Mount Airy; grandchildren: Danielle Hill of California; Brianna & Cody Hill of Damascus; Montanna, MaKayla, Madyson and Mandy Hill all of Mount Airy. His daughters Terry and Husband Greg of Frederick; Tammy and husband Terrance Harlow of Rockville; grandchildren: Kimberly Harlow of Rockville and Holly and Matthew Perry of Frederick. Two great grandsons Milo and Bryce, and one sister Helen Schwartzbeck of W. Virginia.



He is preceded in death by his son Joseph L. Beach Jr., five brothers Allen, Richard, James Charlie and Thomas Beach; three sisters Frances Mercon, Emma Mossburg, and Lillie Connell and a great granddaughter Trinity.



Joe retired after 50 years of service in Sheet Metal with Target Sheet Metal and North West Sheet Metal. He was an avid sports fan. He enjoyed all sports especially baseball (N.Y.Yankees), football and NASCAR



Friends may call on Thursday, May 30, at Molesworth-Williams Funeral Home, 26401 Ridge Road, Damascus, Maryland from 6 p.m. until funeral services begin at 8 p.m. Chaplain Renee Few of Montgomey Hospice will officiate. Inurnment will be private.



In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the or Montgomery Hospice.



