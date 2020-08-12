Joseph Patrick "Joe" Lupinski, 64, of Merritt Island, FL, died on Thursday, July 30, 2020 in Brevard County, FL as the result of a motorcycle accident. Born May 9, 1956 in Anchorage, AK, he was the son of Elizabeth (Jurena) "Betty" Lupinski of Emmitsburg and the late Stanley Lupinski, Sr.
Joe attended Mother Seton Elementary School and was a graduate of St. Joseph High School in Emmitsburg, class of '74. He was a commercial painter by trade. Joe was an avid golfer. He loved the game and played with many of his Maryland friends during golf trips to Ocean City. He continued to play regularly with his Florida friends when he relocated south. He loved riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle and often rode on day trips with good friends.
Surviving, in addition to his mother Betty, are his son, Robert "Bobby" Starr of Wexford, PA; sister, Marie Volland and husband Robert of Merritt Island, FL; and niece, Casie Ott of Orlando, FL. In addition to his father, Joe was predeceased by both of his brothers, Michael and Stanley, Jr.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 47 DePaul St., Emmitsburg, MD 21727 with the Rev. Vincent O'Malley, C.M. as celebrant. The family will receive friends in the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Joe's name may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church at the above address, or to The Wounded Warrior Project
, 4899 Belfort Rd, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL, 32256. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com
.