Mr. Joseph George Maley, 73, of Monrovia, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 27, 2019. He was the husband of Mary Fouche, whom he married on May 6, 2011.



Born in New Jersey, Joe was the son of the late George E. and Esther Louise Maley. Joe was an Eagle Scout, and graduated from Hayden Heights High School in 1963, He went on to earn his Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering from Drexel University and one Master's Degree from University of Maryland. He established a company, Model Based Systems Engineering. Later in life he earned a Masters in Divinity.



In addition to his loving wife, Mr. Maley is survived by a daughter, Julee Talbott; stepchildren, Randall K. Hart (Sharon), Julie M. White, and Kathleen Shive (Shawn); a brother, John Maley (Linda); and two beloved granddaughters, Madison Nicole & Molly Grace White, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, friends and other relatives. He will also be remembered by special friend Barry Brake. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Delores Maley, and by a special friend, "Bud" Lusk.



A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, March 7th at Resthaven Funeral Home, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Hwy in Frederick. Friends may gather an hour prior to the service; interment will take place in Resthaven Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dove House Hospice, 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019