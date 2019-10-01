|
Mr. Joseph "Joe" Francis Peter Marick, 77, of Hagerstown and formerly of Frederick and Mount Airy, passed away on October 1, 2019 at Somerford House in Hagerstown. He was the husband of Vicki Marick, whom he married on Dec. 30, 1968.
Born in Baltimore, Joe was the son of the late George and Norma "Noni" Marick. Joe served in the U.S. Navy before he began his career in law enforcement. He retired from the Maryland State Police after 21 years of service, and retired from the Frederick County Sheriff's Department after another 20+ years. He also enjoyed wood carving and woodburning design projects, and spending time with his grandchildren who knew him as "Evil Joe".
In addition to his loving wife, Vicki, Joe is survived by five children, Andrew & Christina Marick, Chandra & Robert Cook, Michelle & Brad Petersen, Sean Marick & Jared Blank, and Brian & Kirstin Marick; ten grandchildren, Chase, Elizabeth, Tristen, Tabetha, Morgan, Kallie, Dean, Samantha, Jacob and Alexander; three brothers, Anthony & Wally Marick, Michael & Audrey Marick, and John Marick; three sisters, Charlotte Abell & Robert "Butch" Harrod, Mary & Maurice O'Brien, and Gina Miller; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and other relatives. He was preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Davena Marick, and by a brother-in-law, Robert Abell.
Visitation will take place on Thursday, October 3rd from 6 - 8 PM at the Resthaven Funeral Home, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Hwy. in Frederick, where a funeral service will begin at 2:00 pm on Friday, October 4th. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. James Episcopal Church, 1307 N. Main Street, Mt. Airy, MD 21771.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019