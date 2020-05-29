As the sun set on May 12, 2020 our brother in Christ Joseph Arthur Minnick went in peace to his Father's Kingdom.



The son of Lucian Dallas Minnick and Mamie Elizabeth Hume, born October 29, 1922 in Silver Spring Maryland. Joe was the eldest of twelve children. He served in World War 2 in the Army Air Corp as a part of the Air Transport Command and later ran his own successful carpentry company. He married Ruth Audrey Hobbs Tower on June 17, 1972 enjoying 41 anniversaries until her departure in August of 2013.



Joe was a dedicated son of God attending Montgomery United Methodist Church in Mt. Airy MD and was a long time Colesville Lions Club member. Joe and his wife Ruth enjoyed many trips with the Damascus Senior Citizens Travel Club, they loved to share stories from their time in Yellowstone when the bison crossed the road in front of their tour bus. He later took these trips with his granddaughter. Joe is survived by his four step children; Paul Tower, wife Sue, Roy Tower, wife Anita, Martha Reed, husband David and Len Tower, wife Jill. Grandchildren; Ann, Paul, Hollicyn, Heather, Michael, Matthew, Corey, Devian, Shana and husband Joseph Richardson. He is also survived by his loving daughter in law Kellie Carder, and 19 Great Grandchildren. Joe turned 90 in 2012, on his birthday he was given a great granddaughter Sophia who got to share 7 amazing birthdays with him.



We thought he walked on water.



