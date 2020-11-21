Dear Sally and Family,

So sorry for your loss. Know that friends are thinking of you at this time. As stated he was the most humble and kind guy I ever met plus a wonderful friend for many years.

I will never forget the great times we had...

I’d like to think he’s having a glorious time right now.. No! I know he’s having one.

Rest In Peace my friend..... and Thanks for my senior pictures, I never forgot. And the “ best man”

God Bless

Much Love

Mel

Melody Handley Sexton ( Oland)

