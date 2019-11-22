|
Joseph Stanley Raymond, 70, of Jefferson passed away peacefully Tuesday, November 19, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was the husband of Judith Raymond. They were married 50 years.
Born in Nanticoke, PA, he was the son of the late Joseph Michael Raymond and Catherine (Pincofski) Raymond.
He spent his career working for the federal government as a cartographer with the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency until his retirement in 2015. He was a veteran of the United States Army and a member of the American Legion.
Throughout his life, he enjoyed tinkering with motorized things in his garage. Since his retirement, Joe enjoyed spending time with Judy at their beach home and travelling.
Joe will be lovingly remembered by his wife; his brother, Gerald Raymond of Lawrenceville, NJ; his sons, Joe Raymond and his wife, Melissa (Holland), of Boonsboro and John Raymond and his wife, Cari (Peters), of Allentown, PA. Joe also loved spending time with his four grandchildren, William 15, Reed 12, Kate 12 and Cole 8.
Following his wishes, there will not be a service, however, friends can join in a celebration of Joseph's life journey, which will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30th at the Jefferson Ruritan Center. Those unable to attend are encouraged to write a note of farewell on a Natural Light beer can and drink it in his honor.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Jefferson Ruritan Scholarship Fund.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019