Joseph D. Reinhardt, 71, of Ijamsville, Maryland passed from this life on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at his residence in Ijamsville. He was the husband of Susan Reinhardt, his wife of 48 years.



Born on August 19, 1947, in Easton, MD, he was the son of the late Joseph L. and Frances Reed Reinhardt.



He was a 1965 graduate of North Caroline High School in Denton and attended tech school in the Washington, DC area. Joe was a mechanical designer in the communications field until his retirement in 2014.



He was a member of the Isaac Walton League as well as the NRA.



Joe enjoyed fishing, hunting and shooting, as well as searching for arrowheads and sea glass; and especially trips to the beach with his family.



Surviving in addition to his wife Susan are two sons: Bill Reinhardt of Annapolis and Dan Reinhardt of Ijamsville; a granddaughter, Abigail Reinhardt of Reisterstown; and a brother, Robert Reinhardt of Denton, MD.



A memorial service will be held at a future date. Interment will be private.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to , 11350 McCormack Rd., Suite 100EP3, Hunt Valley, MD 21031.



Arrangements are by Stauffer Funeral Home and Stauffer Crematory, Frederick .



Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at staufferfuneralhomes.com. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 15 to Feb. 18, 2019