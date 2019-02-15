Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stauffer Funeral Home
1621 Opossumtown Pike
Frederick, MD 21702
(301) 663-1690
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Reinhardt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Reinhardt


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joseph Reinhardt Obituary
Joseph D. Reinhardt, 71, of Ijamsville, Maryland passed from this life on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at his residence in Ijamsville. He was the husband of Susan Reinhardt, his wife of 48 years.

Born on August 19, 1947, in Easton, MD, he was the son of the late Joseph L. and Frances Reed Reinhardt.

He was a 1965 graduate of North Caroline High School in Denton and attended tech school in the Washington, DC area. Joe was a mechanical designer in the communications field until his retirement in 2014.

He was a member of the Isaac Walton League as well as the NRA.

Joe enjoyed fishing, hunting and shooting, as well as searching for arrowheads and sea glass; and especially trips to the beach with his family.

Surviving in addition to his wife Susan are two sons: Bill Reinhardt of Annapolis and Dan Reinhardt of Ijamsville; a granddaughter, Abigail Reinhardt of Reisterstown; and a brother, Robert Reinhardt of Denton, MD.

A memorial service will be held at a future date. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to , 11350 McCormack Rd., Suite 100EP3, Hunt Valley, MD 21031.

Arrangements are by Stauffer Funeral Home and Stauffer Crematory, Frederick .

Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at staufferfuneralhomes.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 15 to Feb. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stauffer Funeral Home
Download Now