On Friday, November 20, 2020, Joseph Henry Stine, of Jefferson MD, died peacefully with his family by his side. Loving Husband to Joyce D. Stine, father to Mark Joseph Stine (Sue), Kenneth William Stine (Michelle), and Melody Ann Morales (Elder), stepfather to Cynthia Ridlon, Pamela Kaelber, and William David Doe. He is also survived by his 11 Grandchildren, and 1 Great Grandchild, and special friend Carl Ferguson.A Graveside service will be held on December 5, 2020 at 1:00 pm, in the Jefferson United Methodist Church Cemetery, 3882 Jefferson Pike, Jefferson MD 21755.