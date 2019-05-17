Mr. Joseph W. "Joe" Sweeney, 84, of Greencastle, PA, passed away May 16, 2019 in the Chambersburg Hospital, after a brief illness.



Born February 12, 1935 in Thurmont, MD, he was the son of the late F. William McClellan Sweeney and Elva Catherine (Rice) Sweeney.



He graduated from Thurmont High School with the Class of 1953.



He served in the Army Reserves from 1957 until 1963.



He married Shirley Jean (Simmons) Sweeney July 4, 1973 in State Line, PA. Shirley passed away February 18, 2009.



Before retiring, he was employed by the Potomac Edison Co. as a Quality Assurance Technician for 39 years.



Joe was a talented musician. He played bass, guitar and also sang. In his earlier years he formed his own band, "Joe Sweeney Country Classics", and some may remember hearing him on Waynesboro's radio station, WAYZ. He also had the opportunity to play with various legendary Country artists. Joe continued to play throughout his life but also made time for his other passions. He was a member of T.C.A. and ran his own American Flyer Model Train repair business. He also became quite proficient at painting landscapes and in his younger years, enjoyed riding his motorcycle. He was well liked and loved people. He was outgoing, an engaging story teller, and loved to share a good joke.







He is survived by his son, Marty Sweeney, husband of Gina, Thurmont, MD; 4 daughters: Lisa Sweeney, Thurmont; Annette McBeth, Greencastle; Jody Darner, wife of Gerald, Waynesboro, PA and Tiffany Whitmore, wife of Michael, Thurmont; 7 grandchildren: Tommy DeVaughn, Alicia Sweeney, Rob McBeth, Megan Cox, Zachary Whitmore, Joshua Darner and Zoey Whitmore; 3 great-grandchildren: Kerryn Preudhomme, Owen Tracey and Bella Rae DeVaughn; 3 brothers: Stanley Sweeney, Cumberland, MD; Ronald Sweeney (Rose), Hagerstown, MD and James Sweeney (Diane), Thurmont and many nieces and nephews.



In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by a brother, William Sweeney.



Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 in Miller-Bowersox Funeral Home, 521 S. Washington St. Greencastle, PA, with Rev. Warren Rice officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Prospect Cemetery, Lewistown,MD.



The family will receive friends from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Tuesday evening and again one hour prior to the services on Wednesday in the funeral home.



On-line condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from May 17 to May 18, 2019