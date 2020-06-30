Joseph Thomas Schuhmacher, 89, of Frederick, died Monday, June 29, 2020.
Born July 23, 1930, in New York City, he was the son of the late Joseph Schuhmacher, and the late Emily Uffelmann. The late Emily and Charlie Uffelman raised him in New York City where he attended public schools. Joseph served in the United States Airforce and primarily served in Tripoli. During that time, he formed his own band called the Star Dust.
Joseph moved to Washington, DC where he met the late Margaret Elizabeth White and married on February 5, 1955. They had two children Charles Allen and Susan Teresa. Upon becoming a widow, Joseph became engaged to Joyce Shumaker whom he loved for nine years.
Joseph was a dedicated husband and father. Joseph retired from a long career with John Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory in August 1992. He retired to Crestwood Village in Frederick, Maryland. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, music, dancing, watching old westerns, and playing badminton. He frequently attended the concert series at Pen Mar Park.
One of three siblings, he is survived by a son, Charles Allen Schuhmacher and his wife Luann C. Schuhmacher, and a daughter, Susan Teresa Ross and her husband Gary Jonathan Ross; a fiance Joyce Shumaker; six grandchildren, Jeremy, Justin, Bobby Joe, and Kyle Schuhmacher and Taylor and Blake Ross; eight great-grandchildren, Gabriella, Mikayla, Avery, Cooper, Jordynn, Trent, Parker, and Emily; and nieces and nephews and other relatives. He leaves his family and friends with a lifetime of memories and love.
A private celebration of life service will be held on Saturday July 18, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations in the memory of Joseph Thomas Schuhmacher be sent to the American Heart Association American Heart Association, PO Box 417005 Boston, MA 02241-7005.
Acknowledgements are to be sent to Susan Ross, 14600 Locustwood Lane, Silver Spring, MD 20905.
Born July 23, 1930, in New York City, he was the son of the late Joseph Schuhmacher, and the late Emily Uffelmann. The late Emily and Charlie Uffelman raised him in New York City where he attended public schools. Joseph served in the United States Airforce and primarily served in Tripoli. During that time, he formed his own band called the Star Dust.
Joseph moved to Washington, DC where he met the late Margaret Elizabeth White and married on February 5, 1955. They had two children Charles Allen and Susan Teresa. Upon becoming a widow, Joseph became engaged to Joyce Shumaker whom he loved for nine years.
Joseph was a dedicated husband and father. Joseph retired from a long career with John Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory in August 1992. He retired to Crestwood Village in Frederick, Maryland. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, music, dancing, watching old westerns, and playing badminton. He frequently attended the concert series at Pen Mar Park.
One of three siblings, he is survived by a son, Charles Allen Schuhmacher and his wife Luann C. Schuhmacher, and a daughter, Susan Teresa Ross and her husband Gary Jonathan Ross; a fiance Joyce Shumaker; six grandchildren, Jeremy, Justin, Bobby Joe, and Kyle Schuhmacher and Taylor and Blake Ross; eight great-grandchildren, Gabriella, Mikayla, Avery, Cooper, Jordynn, Trent, Parker, and Emily; and nieces and nephews and other relatives. He leaves his family and friends with a lifetime of memories and love.
A private celebration of life service will be held on Saturday July 18, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations in the memory of Joseph Thomas Schuhmacher be sent to the American Heart Association American Heart Association, PO Box 417005 Boston, MA 02241-7005.
Acknowledgements are to be sent to Susan Ross, 14600 Locustwood Lane, Silver Spring, MD 20905.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.