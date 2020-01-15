|
On January 11, 2020 Joseph F. Tieperman, Jr., beloved husband of the late Joan L. (Abbott) Tieperman, loving father of Parker J. Tieperman and his wife Amy, Lance P. Tieperman and his wife Aimee Dickerson, Holly T. Sneeringer and her husband Michael, Jr., and Brooke L. Talbot and her husband Jonathan, cherished grandfather of Ashley Fenker, Elliot and Abigail Sneeringer, Kelly Tieperman, Jonathan, Jr., Zachary, Olivia, Emma, Madeline Talbot and Landon Dickerson-Tieperman, dear brother of Barbara Hogue and Richard Tieperman, loving uncle of Jason Hogue and Kirsten Avey.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated Monday January 20th at 10 a.m. at the St. Louis Catholic Church, 12500 Clarksville Pike (Rt. 108), Clarksville, MD 21029. Interment Private at the request of the family. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Mr. Tieperman's name may be directed to the Heart Transplant Foundation, Inc., P O Box 5572, Timonium, MD 21094. Please see www.slackfuneralhome for online condolences and directions
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post on Jan. 15, 2020