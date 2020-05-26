"Joseph Volz died Saturday, May 23rd, following a stroke complicated by diabetes; he was 85. He discovered his career as a journalist in high school while covering sports for the Newark daily newspaper. He'd like to say "I've shut down six newspapers," including the Washington Star.In more than 30 years as an investigative journalist for the New York Daily News, Washington Star, Washington Daily News, and Newark News, Joe Volz covered everything from the police force to Watergate to the Pentagon. He ended his career as a columnist for the Copley News Service and the Frederick News-Post.Joe was a Pulitzer Prize finalist with the New York Daily News for his reporting on military preparedness.Joe was born in Newark, New Jersey on March 6, 1935. He graduated from Rutgers University. While awaiting his draft notice, he took a world tour visiting New Zealand, Australia, and Tahiti. While serving in Germany, he met his first wife, Helga Scharf.He is survived by his wife, Kate Bird, and children, Chris Volz (Hannah), Janet O'Shea (Benjamin), Chris Rigaux, Pam Rigaux (Cameron Gerlach), and Dan Rigaux (Stephanie). Other survivors include 12 grandchildren.A memorial service will take place in the future."Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, Middletown is in charge of arrangements.