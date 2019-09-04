|
On Tuesday, September 3, 2019, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved husband for 60 years of Sarah Shane Warner; father of Michael S. Warner (Dorothy) and Steven D. Warner; grandfather of Thomas, Charles, Anne, and Christopher. He is also survived by other loving family and many friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at St. John the Evangelist Church, 10103 Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring, MD, on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 11 AM. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Knights of Columbus Rosensteel Council #2169, 9707 Rosensteel Ave., Silver Spring, MD 20910. www.collinsfuneralhome.com
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Sept. 4 to Sept. 6, 2019