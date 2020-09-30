Josephine Amelia Cosman, 88, of Monrovia, MD, passed away on Tuesday, September 22nd, 2020. She is survived by her loving children, Michael Cosman, Ralph Cosman, Lynn Smith, and Paul Cosman; grandchildren, Erin Lowe, Devon Cavell, Nicholas Smith, Ashley Blondell, Owen Cosman and Megan Marsden; sister, Jane Hoffman; daughter-in-law, Misty Cosman; son-in-law, Gary Smith; great-grandchildren, James Lowe IV, Kaleb Lowe, Laken Lowe, Cole Cavell, Wesley Cavell, Joey Blondell, Amelia Blondell and Mason Blondell; great-grandson-in-laws, James Lowe III, Tyler Blondell, Jason Cavell and Matt Marsden. She was predeceased by her husband Milton Cosman; parents, Charles and Melba Abbate; daughter, Carla Cosman; and sisters Mary-Ann Higgs and Rose Elaine Abbate.
Josephine Amelia Cosman aka Millie and Grammy, was a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. She was loved by many and will be deeply missed. Anyone who knew her would describe her as selfless, hilarious, beautiful, giving, feisty, kindhearted, with a heart of gold. She was one in a million. She was the sole caretaker for her daughter, Carla Cosman, and was devoted to her until her death in 2017. She was a best friend and mother to her children who loved her beyond measure. She was the best grandmother and great-grandmother and a friend to anyone she came in contact with. She loved to play Bingo and was a woman of faith.
A private service for immediate family will be held on October 30th. Her celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the American Diabetes Association
P.O. Box 7023 Merrifield, VA 22116-7023 in Josephine and Carla Cosman's name.