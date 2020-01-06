|
|
Josephine C. Gilbert, 90, of Frederick, Maryland, passed from this life on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Frederick Memorial Hospital. Her husband of 50 years, John T. Gilbert, predeceased her on October 27, 2000. Jo and John lived along Woodsboro Pike between Walkersville and Woodsboro for almost 50 years.
Born on January 19, 1929 near Frederick, MD, she was the daughter of Frank R. and Ellis J. (Mercer) Cramer.
Jo was a proud member of the Walkersville High School Alumni Association and a member of the 1946 class. Upon graduation from WHS, she entered Towson State Teachers College (now University) graduating in 1950 with a degree in middle school education majoring in English. While teaching, she pursued post graduate work of a Master's Equivalency through the University of Maryland. Her teaching career started at Liberty Elementary School. She later accepted the high school teaching position for 8th grade English when the then-new Walkersville High School opened (about 1960). She taught there about 25 years and retired in July 1986.
Prior to moving to Homewood at Crumland Farms more than 16 years ago, Jo was a lifelong participating member of Glade United Church of Christ. She was a member of the Glade Guild, taught the Tawasi Sunday School class, was the first woman to be elected president of the Consistory, and was much involved in church dinners, other fundraisers, and many other church committees. She was a member of the Walkersville Volunteer Fire Company having attained "Life Member" status and being selected for the prestigious Community Service Award and a member of the Walkersville Volunteer Rescue Company. She was a faithful volunteer at the Glade Valley Food Bank for several years.
As a young couple, Jo and John spent family vacations in Ocean City, Maryland. This sowed a seed that lasted a lifetime for both. They traveled to Ocean City many times in retirement. Most recently, at her request, Jo was able to get there one last time in August with Dick and Debbie. They traveled the United States and Canada extensively in retirement. After John's death, Jo ventured to Europe, Iceland, Alaska, and Hawaii. In her spare time, she enjoyed crocheting, reading, crossword puzzles, family get-togethers, and Homewood activities (but not Bingo!).
Jo is survived by her two sons, J. Thomas Gilbert, Jr. (wife Ellie) and Richard W. Gilbert (wife Debbie). She leaves 6 grandchildren: Erin O'Hara (David), Jack Gilbert (Alix), Brandy Mosser (Will), Seth Snyder, Richie Gilbert (Katie), and Amy Richardson (Chuck). Jo was very fond and so enjoyed her 10 great-grandchildren: Isaac, Eva, and Joy O'Hara; Luke and Madison Gilbert; Liam, Lane, and Rhett Mosser; and McKenzie and Callen Gilbert. Jo also leaves behind a number of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Jo is survived by two brothers F. Ridgely Cramer and Richard A. Cramer (Eileen), of Walkersville. Her sister, Shirley Stull (Robert) and her daughter, Sharon "Susie" Snyder both predeceased her. She was very close to both and missed them greatly.
The family would like to especially thank the staff at Homewood at Crumland Farms for the attention and care given to Jo over the course of the 16 plus years she resided there.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Oppossumtown Pike in Frederick.
A celebration of Josephine's life journey will take place 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Glade United Church of Christ, 21 Fulton Avenue in Walkersville. Final resting place ceremonies will be held at Union Chapel Lutheran Church Cemetery in Libertytown after the celebration service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Glade United Church of Christ, Homewood at Crumland Farms, 7401 Willow Road, Frederick, MD 21702, the Walkersville Volunteer Fire Company at 79 W. Frederick Street, Walkersville, MD 21793, or the Walkersville Volunteer Rescue Company at 73 W. Frederick Street, P.O. Box 202, Walkersville, MD 21793.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020