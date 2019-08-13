|
Mr. Joshua Aaron Thomas, 34, of Frederick, died Friday, August 9, 2019.
Born June 22, 1985 in Ranson, West Virginia, he was the son of Rickey and Tammy Stull Thomas.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his son, Peyton Thomas, sisters, Mindy Cowan (Ben) and Rebecca Richardson (Chris), numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive friends from 1:30PM to 2:30PM on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, Frederick, MD 21701. The funeral service will follow at 2:30PM at the funeral home. Rev. Danny Moore will officiate. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers. memorial contributions may be made to BB&T Bank co/ Peyton Thomas 21702.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019