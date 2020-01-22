|
Jovanni (JoJo) Norris, age 6, & little brother, Jahlil Norris, age 5, were called home to be with the Lord on Mon., Jan. 6, 2020. Jovanni was born on June 2, 2013 & Jahlil was born on April 23, 2014 in Frederick, MD.
JoJo & Jahlil leave behind to cherish their memories: their mother, Hashemi Al-Haqq; father, Johnny Norris, Jr.; 4 siblings, Demyan Dawkins, Janemen Norris, J'iannis Norris, & Jermany Norris; grandparents, Maryam Munja, Abdul Aziz, Derek Keyes, Johnny Norris, Sr., & Karmel Gilbert; great grandmother, Shirley Keyes; 6 aunts, Qygesha Mulanena, Bismillah Al-Haqq, Idera Al-Haqq (John Smith), Attilah Al-Haqq, Taniesha Spratt, & Lasonia Gilbert; 7 uncles, Elmer Smallwood, Tyson Cartnail, Dawud Qwiy, Nahif Adbul, Van Price, Kelly Gilbert, & Christian Hill; and numerous cousins and other relatives.
Services are on Sat., Jan. 25, 2020 at Jackson Chapel UMC, 5609 Ballenger Creek Pike, Frederick with viewing at 10 a.m. and funeral at 11 a.m. Online condolences may be shared at www.garylrollinsfuneralhome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020