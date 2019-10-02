|
|
Joyce May Finnegan, 74, of Mount Airy, passed from this life on Tuesday, September 24, at MedStar Washington Hospital Center. She was the wife of Charles Francis Finnegan, Jr. Born on May 25, 1945, in East Cleveland, OH, she was the daughter of William Johnson and Doris (Purdy) Johnson.
Joyce attended Cedarville College, a Christian school, in Cedarville, OH. She worked at The Hecht Company in the children's clothing department for many years, which is where she met her husband, "Charlie". She and Charlie were members of Mt. Airy Full Gospel Church. In her younger days, Joyce was a cheerleader and was on both the basketball and volleyball teams. She enjoyed playing the piano until she couldn't play anymore due to the arthritis that affected both her hands. Joyce enjoyed reading her bible; attending bible study and women's fellowship at her church and couldn't get enough of her favorite gospel band the "Gaither Vocal Band." She enjoyed spending time with her family, spoiling her grandchildren; doing word find puzzles and most importantly her favorite pastime of going out to dinner with friends and family.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children: James L. Cornett, Jr. and wife Michelle, Jacquelyn D. Shirk; step-son, Sean R. Finnegan and wife Cheryl; 6 grand-children: Erin, Christopher, Cameron, Brianna, Patrick and Colin. She is also survived by her sister, Joan Haseltine and husband Marc; a brother-in-law, George Chaplin and wife Nancy as well as her nieces and nephews: Rodman Haseltine, Todd Haseltine, Scott Chaplin, Kathleen Manning, Stephen Chaplin, Donald Chaplin and their families. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, June Chaplin.
The family will receive friends on Friday, October 4, from 2:00 to 4:00 pm and 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Stauffer Funeral Home, 8 E. Ridgeville Boulevard, Mt. Airy. A funeral celebration will be held on Saturday, October 5 at 11:00 am at Mt. Airy Full Gospel Church, 13949 Penn Shop Road, Mount Airy, Pastor Thomas Gue officiating. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Lupus Foundation of America (www.lupus.org), (), or to her church, Mt. Airy Full Gospel Church, at the above address.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019