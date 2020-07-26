1/
Joyce Hall
1949 - 2020
{ "" }
Joyce Marie Hall, Middletown, 70, died Saturday July 25 at the Ballenger Creek Center, Frederick. She was the wife of the late Roger Hall.

Born in Gaithersburg on November 17, 1949 she was the daughter of the late Carl and Mabel Embry Dove. She was a salesperson for electronic parts until her retirement.

She is survived by one son Tony Hubbard and his wife Danielle of Stevensville, MD, three grandchildren Nick, Zach and Katie Hubbard, one brother Ed Dove of Lexington. KY, a niece Jillian House and a nephew Patrick Dove.

Funeral services will be private.

Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, Middletown is in charge of arrangements.

Guestbook at DBThompsonfuneralhome.com


Published in The Frederick News-Post from Jul. 26 to Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home
31 E Main St
Middletown, MD 21769
(301) 371-6070
