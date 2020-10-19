1/1
Joyce Haller Fleagle-Wantz
Joyce Lee Haller Fleagle-Wantz, 67, of Fairfield, Pennsylvania, passed from this life on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Crozer-Chester Medical Center in Upland, PA.

Born on June 23, 1953, in Gettysburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Franklin Morris and Helen Margaret Vaughn Fleagle.

Joyce grew up in Thurmont and was a 1971 graduate of Catoctin High School. In the past she worked at the Thurmont Shoe factory.

She enjoyed playing BINGO, trips to the beach, watching talk shows and sitcoms especially her favorite, "The Golden Girls", and was an avid Dallas Cowboy fan; but most of all Joyce love spending time with her family and grandchildren.

Surviving are three children: Laurie Radi and husband Wayne of Thurmont, Kevin E. Wantz and partner Cathy of Emmitsburg and Holly Wantz and partner of James of Fairfield; eight grandchildren: Sabrina, Tyler, Kyle, Jenna, Hunter, Hannah, Hayden, Nevaeh; two great grandchildren: Gavin and Deklin; a brother Frank Fleagle and Pat of West Virginia. She was preceded in death by a grandson, Steven Davis, a brother Bobby Fleagle and sister a Margaret Clem. Joyce will also be remembered by her sister-in-law Jody Stimmel.

The family will receive friends from 1-2 PM on Saturday, October 24 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 104 E. Main Street in Thurmont where a funeral service will begin at 2pm. Interment will be private.

Memorial donations may be made in Joyce's name to Cure JM, P.O. Box 45768, Baltimore, MD 21297 or online at curejm.org/donate; an organization working to treat her granddaughter, Hannah.

Arrangements are by Stauffer Funeral Home Thurmont and Stauffer Crematory, Frederick

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.


Published in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stauffer Funeral Home
104 East Main Street
Thurmont, MD 21788
(301) 271-7777
