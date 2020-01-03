|
|
Joyce Hannaby (nee Bennett) passed away peacefully on December 31, 2019 at the Edenton Retirement Community in Frederick where she had been a resident for the past ten years. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 64 years, Cyril. Her two brothers Owen and Albert Bennett preceded her as did her sister Phyllis. Joyce is survived by her two sons, Chris and Philip Hannaby and their wives Donna and Sharon Hannaby and a dear nephew, Ken Eden and his wife Elizabeth. Joyce enjoyed the pleasure of two granddaughters and a grandson and two great grandsons, Megan Markel and her husband James, Erin Smith and her husband Jared and Chad Hannaby and Aiden and Colton Smith. Joyce was born in Doncaster, England in Yorkshire on May 10, 1924. She finished school at the age of fourteen and spent time working in the local munitions factories during World War II. She and Cyril were married on December 12, 1946. In April 1952, Joyce immigrated to Baltimore where she lived for nearly 60 years. Always a deep believer in the importance of education, she earned her GED and then went on to graduate from Essex Community College (now CCBC) with an Associate's Degree and then went on to Towson University where she earned her Bachelor's Degree in Education. She landed a position as an elementary school teacher with Baltimore County and pursued one of the great passions of her life teaching primarily in the Dundalk area for 15 years. After she moved to Edenton in 2009, she continued to read to elementary school children at the Orchard Grove Elementary School in Frederick. Post retirement she and Cyril traveled around the United States and attended a variety of Elder Hostels. They were both avid gardeners and spent many hours cultivating flowers at their home in Rosedale. Besides education she was passionate about music was an accomplished piano player. She loved opera and if she heard one of the classic pieces she would stop and listen and no matter what language the performers sang in, she would relate the story line to whoever was listening. She enjoyed poetry and even shortly before her passing Joyce could often recite poems from her childhood at will. Joyce will be remembered for her lifelong joy for learning and will be missed by her family.
Funeral arrangements are private and handled by Keeney & Basford Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Stuff the Bus school supply campaign through the United Way of Frederick County. On line condolences may be shared with the family at www.keeneybasford.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020