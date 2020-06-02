Joyce J. Conaway Albaugh, age 80, of Union Bridge, died Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Carroll Hospice Dove House, following an illness that was non-COVID related.
Born March 2, 1940 in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Alva Myerly Conaway and Pauline M. Diller Conaway. She was the wife of McComas B. Albaugh, who predeceased her on May 10, 1999.
She attended Elmer Wolfe High School and continued with her schooling to receive a diploma 20 years later. Holding numerous jobs, she worked in a sewing factory, as a waitress in three different restaurants, in a school cafeteria and playground, then as a nurse's aide for 10 years. This led her to become certified to open "Round Springs Rest Home" in her house for 15 years. She was also a farmer's wife and helper for 40 years and a member of Liberty Church, Westminster.
Joyce had one daughter, Donna Myers, who died at the age of 40 on July 19, 2006.
She is survived by four grandchildren, Ashley J. Myers, Andrew W. Myers, Abbey J. Myers and Amy G. Myers; son-in-law, Randy Myers; sisters, Linda Shelton of Libertytown and Charlotte Everett and husband Bill of Indiana; and brother, Edwin Conaway and wife Bobbie of Taneytown.
She will be missed by numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
Joyce's sisters and brother would like to give a special thanks to Ervin and Mary Albaugh for their loving devotion and continuous care of Joyce over the years.
In addition to her husband and daughter, she was predeceased by two brothers, Ralph L. and Raye A. Conaway.
The family will receive friends at Hartzler Funeral Home, 310 Church St., New Windsor on Thursday, June 4 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. A limited number of people will be allowed at a time in the chapel area while also observing social distancing.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 5 at 11 a.m. in Linganore Cemetery, Unionville with social distancing guidelines being observed. Pastor Joe Ready of Liberty Church will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Liberty Church, 1641 Old Westminster Rd., Westminster, MD 21157.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Frederick News-Post on Jun. 2, 2020.