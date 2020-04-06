|
Joyce M. "Joy" Spessard, 80, of Smithsburg, MD, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020 at her home.
Born February 6, 1940 in Iver, England, she was the daughter of the late George J. Sparrow and Peggy (Gray) Sparrow.
She retired from National Geographic in 1996 as an analyst.
She was a 1958 graduate of Slough College.
Joy likes to sow, knit do cross stitch and needlework.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years Nelson L. Spessard, daughter, Lucretia A. Walker and husband Todd, son, Nelson L. Spessard, Jr. and wife Amy, grandchildren, Jasmine Walker Cavitt, John Walker, Jacob Spessard, Abigail Spessard and Nicholas Spessard, brother, Adrian and wife Stella, sister, Eve and husband Bob, sister-in-law, Frances and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by one brother, Graham.
Joy requested no visitation or funeral services be held.
Memorial donations may be made in memory of Joyce Spessard to, Hospice of Washington County, 747 Northern Ave. Hagerstown, MD, 21742 or www.hospiceofwc.org.
