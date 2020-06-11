Joyce Marshall
Joyce Ann Marshall, 69, of Thurmont, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at her home. Born on January 2, 1951, in Frederick, she was the daughter of the late Clifford F. Marshall and Grace (Martin) Marshall.

She is survived by daughter, Judith (Castle) Shumate and husband Pat of Bishopville, MD and son, Clark Castle and wife Cyndi of Saint Robert, MO. She also leaves behind grandchildren: Allison, Jenna, Courtney, Carrie, Clark Jr., Sky and Kevin and two great-grandchildren. She is also survived by siblings Bob (Barb), Kenny (Karen), Audrey (Richard), Glenna (Bub), Eddie (Betty); a sister-in-law, Cindy and a number of nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by siblings Frank and Barbara.

The family will receive friends on Monday, June 15 from 12:00 to 2:00 PM at Stauffer Funeral Home, 104 East Main Street, Thurmont. A funeral service will be held following the visitation at 2:00 PM at the funeral home. Entombment will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

She was a lifelong member of St. John's Lutheran Church,Thurmont. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the church on her behalf: St. John's Lutheran Church, 8619 Blacks Mill Road, Thurmont, Maryland 21788.

Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.


Published in The Frederick News-Post from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Stauffer Funeral Home
104 East Main Street
Thurmont, MD 21788
(301) 271-7777
