Joyce Opal Saylor

Joyce Opal Saylor Obituary
Joyce Opal Saylor (Feasenhiser) 85, of Thurmont MD, passed away on 10-1-19. Born on 10-1-1934 in South Bend, Indiana, she was the daughter of the late Charles Raymond and Charlotte Feasenhiser.

Joyce is preceded in death by her husband, John Frederick Saylor, her brother Kenneth Feasenhiser, sister Shirley and brother Frederick.

She is survived by her children, Cindy Faville, Debby Fisher, Becky Saylor, Nancy Saylor, Cheryl Ashland and John Saylor, five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Joyce will be remembered as a loving wife, sister, mother, grandmother great-grandmother and Aunt. Mom's wish was to donate her body to science. A memorial service will follow.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2019
