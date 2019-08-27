|
Joyce Shipley Ferrell, 86 years old, formerly of Damascus, MD passed away peacefully with her family beside her at Aurora Senior Living in Princess Anne, MD, Saturday, August 24, 2019. She was a member of the Damascus United Methodist Church and had been active in the Damascus American Legion and the Mt. Airy V.F.W.
Joyce earned her beautician license in 1969 and for many years worked in Mary Emma McKenzies' salon in Damascus. After leaving the salon she continued to perform beautician work in her home. She was also employed as a grocery store cashier for Acme in Damascus, as well as A&P and Safeway in Gaithersburg. She also worked as a wedding coordinator at the Damascus United Methodist Church.
Joyce is survived by her daughter, Dianne Boykin and husband Andy of Princess Anne, MD; son, Keith Norwood and wife Pam of Ijamsville, MD; and son, Kevin Norwood and wife Lesia of Lake Anna, VA. She also had eight grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren and one sister, Audrey Snyder of Jacksonville, FL.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Sherry W. "Bill" Ferrell; brothers: Samuel Shipley and Walter Shipley and sisters: Ruby Brake, Virginia White and Connie Earp and her parents Walker M. Shipley and Lelia E. Hilton Shipley.
A viewing will be held 6-8 p.m. Friday, August 30 at Molesworth-Williams Funeral Home, 26401 Ridge Road, Damascus, MD 20872 Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 31, at the funeral home. Interment will follow Damascus Methodist Church Cemetery.
The family ask that in lieu of flowers donations should be made to the Damascus American Legion or the Mt. Airy V.F.W.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019