Joyce Ann Sauter, 94 of Mt. Airy MD, passed away quietly on Saturday, March 28th with her family by her side. Born Jan. 4, 1926 in East Troy, Wisconsin, she was the daughter of Herbert and Vivian Hinsenkamp.
A notable singer in her youth, she performed on several well known radio programs with her sisters Joan and Patricia. She went on to graduate from Rufus King High School in Milwaukee, followed by undergraduate studies and a masters degree from Marquette University and the University of Wisconsin. Following WWII in 1949, she married Hubert E. Sauter. They made beautiful memories and raised five children in several different states across the country including Oregon, Minnesota, Georgia, and Ohio before finally moving to Maryland in 1962, where they would spend the rest of their lives. She retired from the Montgomery County Library System where she worked as a reference librarian for many years.
She and her husband enjoyed traveling, volunteering with several local organizations including St. Michaels Catholic church, socializing and spending precious moments with their family near and far. She loved to read, sing and never turned down a good Wisconsin beer. Her wit and humor will live on in the memories of everyone that had the privilege to meet her.
Joyce is preceded in death by her loving husband of 67 years, Hubert E. Sauter, her son Peter J. Sauter, and her siblings Joan Hinsenkamp (Zwiefel), Patricia Hinsenkamp (Belz), Janet Hinsenkamp (Becker) and Thomas Hinsenkamp.
She is survived by her children, Todd Sauter, Daniel Sauter, Joel Sauter and Nora Sauter (Norris), 12 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
The family has decided to postpone memorial services to properly celebrate Joyce's life at a time when it is safe for all of us to gather.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Meals on Wheels of Frederick County, 1440 Taney Ave, Frederick, MD 21702 or the Literacy Council of Frederick County, 110 E Patrick St, Frederick, MD 21701.
Arrangements are by Stauffer Funeral Home, Mt. Airy and Stauffer Crematory, Frederick. Expressions of sympathy may be made at staufferfuneralhome.com
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020