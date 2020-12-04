Joyce "Joy" Smothers,60, transitioned peacefully on Wednesday morning, December 2, 2020, born, August 30, 1960. Joy was the beloved daughter of late Marvin Smothers and Bessie Holland Smothers.
Joy graduated from Boonsboro High School in 1978. In school, many referred to Joy as "Juice". Many knew Joy as a spitfire, fierce, but gentle. Many who came in contact with Joy shared a smile and laugh. She enjoyed watching Madea movies, as well as House of Payne. Joy loved Harleys, house plants, and is a fan of the New England Patriots. She leaves to cherish her memories: 2 daughters, Jamie Smothers, and Bessie Thomas; 2 sons, Joseph Campbell, and Tony Mitchell; 11 grandchildren; 6 brothers and sisters; 13 nieces and nephews; 28 great nieces and nephews; a host of loving cousins, aunts, uncles, friends; and forever friend Melissa Jackson.
In addition to her mother and father, Joy is preceded in death by many family members, and 2 special friends. "Weeping may endure for a night, but Joy cometh in the morning" Psalm 30:5.
Funeral Services details can be found at GaryL.RollinsFuneralHome.Com