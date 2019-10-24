|
|
It is with great sadness that the family of Juana E. Campos announces the passing of a great women. Born in Mulchen, Chile in 1937 she migrated to the United States where she met her Husband of 56 years. In her passing she leaves behind her Husband Carlos, her daughter Patricia Moore (Roland) and son Patricio Campos (Monica). She thoroughly enjoyed creating mischief with her grandchildren David Campos (Jessica), Katherine Moore, Rachel Allen, and Danielle Campos. She also leaves behind a precious great-grandchild Barrett Campos. Observing her wishes there will be no services held. The family thanks you for your love and support. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to in her memory.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2019