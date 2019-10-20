|
Juanita Beatrice Kidwell, 90, passed away peacefully on Monday October 7, 2019 at AVOW Hospice Center in Naples, Florida.
She was born September 22, 1929 in Lexington, VA, where she grew up with her father, Thomas Eugene Fix.
She studied nursing in Richmond, VA and received her degree as a Registered Nurse.
She met Robert H. Kidwell Sr. in 1949. They were married on April 22, 1950 in Martinsville, VA. and settled in Clarksburg, MD where they raised 5 children together.
She was an Occupational Health & Safety Administrator at Fairchild Industries in Germantown, MD for 30 years until she retired in 2003 and moved to Naples, Florida.
She loved spending time with her family and enjoyed Florida's sunshine and warm weather.
Juanita is survived by her children, Robert H. Kidwell Jr. and wife, Mary, Joseph T. Kidwell, Bonnie L. McCullar and husband Meredith, Brenda L. McThomas, and Barry W. Kidwell, along with several grandchildren, great grandchildren, and many lifelong loving friends.
She was preceded in death by Robert H. Kidwell, Sr., her loving husband of 27 years.
The family has entrusted Molesworth- Williams Funeral Home with the arrangements. A Memorial Service is scheduled for Saturday, October 26, 2019, at 12 p.m. at the funeral home, 26401 Ridge Road, Damascus, MD 20872. Family will receive visitors Saturday, October 26, 2019, from 11 am until services begin at 12 noon. Inurnrment will follow in Clarksburg United Methodist Cemetery.
