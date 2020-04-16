|
Juanita Stoner, age 80, who resided at Ballenger Creek Center, Frederick, passed from this life into Eternal rest on Easter Monday, April 13, 2020. Born in Hagerstown April 10, 1940, She was the daughter of the late Warren and Ruth Adkins Stoner. She was a member of the Civil Air Patrol in her early teens and spent her late teen years establishing her life as a homemaker to her husband and five children ; Mary Coates and family of Waynesboro, Frank Spielman Jr. and family of Mercersburg, Meda Day and family of Walkersville, Joseph Spielman Sr. and family of Cascade, and Thomas Spielman and family of Cumberland. She had 16 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. She was a college graduate (which she achieved later in life), and was an accomplished seamstress, floral arranger, cook, and crafter. She enjoyed watching old movies and was a voracious reader. She was a member of St. Katherine Drexel Catholic Church and was a lector in the nursing home setting. She also leaves behind dear friends, Tom Kloc, Pat Mascaro, Jim and Debbie Hobbs, Lillian Keenan, and Carol Croall. A special thank you to the staff at Ballenger, especially Heather Ayers, RN, for their wonderful care. These difficult times require a private burial at Rest Haven in Hagerstown. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to St. Katherine Drexel Catholic Church or the Mental Health Association.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020