Judith Ann Foster, 76, of Pittsburgh Pennsylvania, passed away on May 19, 2020 in Brunswick Maryland



Rosary will be performed at a later date.



Judith Ann Foster was born Pittsburgh Pennsylvania to John Madden and Virginia Aire Madden on August 9, 1943. She went to school at Catholic Girls School in Pittsburgh PA. She married Charles Joseph Foster on October 15, 1981 in San Antonio Texas. She graduated from San Antonio Community College. She worked as a secretary for the US Department of State for 20 years. And she served in the United States Army for 24 years.



Judith Foster is survived by her husband Charles Foster, her son Aaron Foster and his Wife Linda Foster, her sister Joan Schaffer and her husband Bradley Schaffer, her brother Tim Madden and his wife Terry Madden, and grandchildren, Kendall and Keller Foster.



