Judith Ann Nelson went home to be with the Lord on April 26, 2019. Judy died peacefully in her sleep at home. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Larry.
She is also survived by daughter Marsha and her husband Jamie, granddaughter Kiley, son James and his wife Karen, and daughter Andrea and her husband
Jason.Judy retired as a Special Education Teacher from Frederick County, MD. She was a 37- year member of Valley Baptist Church in Jefferson/ Middletown.
Judy entered this life on July 7, 1944 and entered her eternal reward on April 26, 2019.
A service will be held at Valley Baptist Church at 11:00am on May 7,2019. The church is located at 5678 Holter Road, Jefferson, MD 21755, 301-371-8758.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 29 to May 5, 2019