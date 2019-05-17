Home

Judith K. Burns, 79, Frederick died Thursday, May 16, 2019 at her home.

Born in Baltimore on November 7, 1939 she was a daughter of the late William and Marie Doeg Burns.

She had been employed as a registered nurse at Citizens Nursing Home, Frederick, until her retirement.

She is survived by daughters Linda, Charlotte and Tammy, six grandchildren ,seven great-grandchildren and four sisters Connie, Linda, Patty, and Joanne.

She was predeceased by two daughters Charlene Gordon and June Tyeryar and grandchildren Sara Shankle and Jeremy Miller.

She is also survived by good friends Nancy, Diane, and Jeanie and their families.

There will be a memorial service at a later date.

Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, Middletown, is in charge of arrangements.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from May 17 to May 18, 2019
