Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stauffer Funeral Home
40 Fulton Avenue
Walkersville, MD 21793
(301) 845-8091
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Cochran
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith Cochran

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judith Cochran Obituary
Judith A Cochran, 70, of Walkersville, Maryland, passed from this life on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at her home.

Born on September 21, 1948, in Arlington, VA, she was the daughter of the late John A .Castner and the late Geraldine (Logan ) Castner.

Judy loved the beach and that was her happy place. More importantly the love of her family and spending time with them was Judy's greatest joy.

She is survived by her longtime companion G. Douglas Stauffer, her two daughters, Dorinda Cochran and significant other Bobby, Dolores Tarleton and husband Don, two sons, Christopher Cochran and wife Claire and Brandon Cochran and fiance Karissa, her sisters, Joan Castner and Jeri Huffer and husband Marty and her two brothers, Johnny Castner and wife Christine and Jimmy Castner and wife Pris.

She will also be remembered by her grandchildren, Jesse Cochran, Alisha, Lexie, Megan, Rachael, and Katie Cochran, Emily Rogers, Blake Tarleton, Heather Ness, Tarah Noonan and Clay and Lennox Stauffer, her great grandchildren, Kendall and Mia Danner, Payson Baldwin, Austin Spence, Madeline and Elliott Ness, Blake Jr., Braden, Bennett and Banner Tarleton and numerous nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed by her two dogs, Tyson and Sophie.

She is preceded in death by her son, Ricky Cochran.

Funeral services will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Frederick County, PO Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702.

Expressions of sympathy are invited to be shared at StaufferFuneralHome.com
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stauffer Funeral Home
Download Now