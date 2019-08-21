|
Judith A Cochran, 70, of Walkersville, Maryland, passed from this life on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at her home.
Born on September 21, 1948, in Arlington, VA, she was the daughter of the late John A .Castner and the late Geraldine (Logan ) Castner.
Judy loved the beach and that was her happy place. More importantly the love of her family and spending time with them was Judy's greatest joy.
She is survived by her longtime companion G. Douglas Stauffer, her two daughters, Dorinda Cochran and significant other Bobby, Dolores Tarleton and husband Don, two sons, Christopher Cochran and wife Claire and Brandon Cochran and fiance Karissa, her sisters, Joan Castner and Jeri Huffer and husband Marty and her two brothers, Johnny Castner and wife Christine and Jimmy Castner and wife Pris.
She will also be remembered by her grandchildren, Jesse Cochran, Alisha, Lexie, Megan, Rachael, and Katie Cochran, Emily Rogers, Blake Tarleton, Heather Ness, Tarah Noonan and Clay and Lennox Stauffer, her great grandchildren, Kendall and Mia Danner, Payson Baldwin, Austin Spence, Madeline and Elliott Ness, Blake Jr., Braden, Bennett and Banner Tarleton and numerous nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed by her two dogs, Tyson and Sophie.
She is preceded in death by her son, Ricky Cochran.
Funeral services will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Frederick County, PO Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702.
Expressions of sympathy are invited to be shared at StaufferFuneralHome.com
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019