Obituary Condolences Flowers Judith Rae Considine, 83, of Middletown, passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019 surrounded by family and close family friends.



Judy was born on February 2, 1936 in Independence, Missouri, where she was raised with her brother Ron by their parents Audrey and Clarence Polfer. Her father was one of the oldest and last men drafted into WWII. As a young girl, while her father was away, Judy's mother lost her brother at Iwo Jima and struggled with gaining employment and housing due to prejudice against her German heritage. Twenty-five years later, Judy's only brother Ron had become a Navy Fighter Pilot and was shot down over North Vietnam. He was captured and spent a year in the Hanoi Hilton as a POW.



After High School Judy graduated from the St Luke's Hospital Nursing Program in Kansas City earning her LPN. She worked throughout her life and beyond age 70 as a nurse in Hospitals, Senior Care and two Doctors offices in Walkersville MD. While Judy studied Nursing in Missouri she met her future husband, Dean Considine. They were married in 1956 and followed his career in the Army to Texas and Kansas, where their first three sons were born, followed by a move to Arlington, VA, where their fourth son was born. There she bred German Schnauzers, worked and looked after four young children. After several years in northern Virginia, in 1971 Judy and Dean bought a 50 acre farm west of Middletown, MD. They settled into their lives raising purebred Angus cattle with their four boys while Dean worked in Washington, D.C.



Judy was active with her sons and grandson in 4-H and the Junior Angus Association, showing cattle at the Frederick Fair and at National shows. She was also very active in the Maryland Angus Association, serving two terms as the first female President of the organization, where she and Dean developed many life-long friendships. She was a board member of the Central Maryland Heritage League, supporting the restoration of several historical properties in Frederick County, such as the Dahlgren Chapel at South Mountain. She loved playing bridge with Dean and her many friends in Middletown and Frederick. She also enjoyed reading books and writing letters to loved ones. She was a loving mother and wife.



Judy is survived by her husband Dean, her four sons and their families - Brian and Sheila Considine (Middletown, MD), with their children Lindsay, Cheyenne, and Tristan, as well as Judy's great-grand-daughter Samantha, the daughter of her pre-deceased grandson Michael; Brad and Karen Considine (Middletown, MD), with their three sons Benjamin, Meade, and Matthew; Ray and Carol Considine (Virginia Beach, VA), with their daughters Sarah and Megan; and Mark and Sharon Considine (Richmond, VA), with daughters Ava and Lauren.



The family is very thankful to Ninah and Arthur Fisher for their dedication as caregivers for many years and to the hospice team at Vindobona in Braddock Heights



Friends and family will be received at Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, Middletown from 2-4 pm and again from 6-8 pm on Thursday, April 11th. A funeral service will be held at Saint Mary's Catholic Church in Petersville, MD on Friday, April 12th, at 11 am. Msgr. Robert J. Jaskot will officiate. Interment will be in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family is asking that donations be sent to .