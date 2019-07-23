Judith Klair Johnson, 79, of Myersville, MD died July 21, 2019 peacefully at home with her family. Born November 10, 1939 in Wilmington, DE, she was the daughter of the late William Harvey Klair and Marie Kathleen Stearrett Klair. She was the wife of Ross Johnson, to whom she was married for 55 years.



In her early years, she was employed by Delaware Power and Light and Buster Brown before devoting her life to becoming a full-time homemaker.



Surviving in addition to her husband are children, Christopher Johnson and wife Karen of Westminster, MD, and Patricia Beard and husband Matthew of Myersville, MD; grandchildren, Connor Johnson, Luke Johnson, Philip Johnson, Julia Johnson, Mark Johnson; siblings, Marie Ironside, Billy Klair, Mildred Serpe, David Klair, Joseph Klair, Steven Klair, Larry Klair and Debbie Cooper and numerous nieces and nephews.



She was predeceased by her sister, Helen Eichholz; and by her brothers Michael Klair, Bobby Klair and Richard Klair.



The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Davis Funeral Home, 12525 Bradbury Avenue, Smithsburg, MD, 21783.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 3 p.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Saint Anthony Shrine, Roman Catholic Church, 16150 Saint Anthony Rd, Emmitsburg, MD 21727



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of Frederick County, 516 Trail Avenue, PO Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21701. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from July 23 to July 24, 2019