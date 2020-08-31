Judith Rooney

Judith Marie Rooney passed away on August 20, 2020 in Brunswick, Md at the age of 73. She leaves
behind her children Dennis jr, Michael and Amy: 8 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. She was
preceded in death by her husband Dennis and granddaughter Danielle.
Judy was born September 29, 1946 in Chippewa Falls, Wi. She graduated from McDonnel High School in 1964. Judy earned several certifications for dietary needs and was the Head cook at Record Street Homein Frederick, Md until her retirement. All that knew her were showered with her love and precious spirit. During this unprecedented time with virus concerns the family will be holding a memorial ceremony at
Arlington Cemetery where Judy will be laid to rest with her husband. Announcements will be made in
the future.
In lieu of flowers, contributions the family asks that donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research
Hospital. This was Judy's most precious charity.
Arrangements were made by J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, MD, and online condolences may be offered at www.jldavisfh.com
.