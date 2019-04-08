|
Judith Sandra Horne, 74, of Woodbine MD passed away peacefully on April 2nd 2019.
She was survived by her 2 children Eddie Shifflett and Lynn Shoemaker. Four grandchildren Brittany Shoemaker, Ashlyn Shoemaker, Savannah Shifflett and Mitchell Shoemaker as well as one great grandchild Blake Murphy. Her siblings Giles Thomas Horne, Mary Louis Asbury, Howard William Horne and James Hubert Horne. She was predeceased by her brother, Robert Douglas Horne.
Services for Judy Horne will be held Friday April 12th at Redeeming River Church of God, 7721 Woodbine Road Woodbine MD 21797. Ceremony will begin at 6pm with refreshments and fellowship to follow.
