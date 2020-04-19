Home

Judy Brightful Obituary
Ms. Judy A. Brightful, 62, of Frederick, passed away peacefully Sunday, April 12, 2020 at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital due to complications associated with Lupus.

Born December 10, 1957 in Bethesda, she was the daughter of Annabelle Bolden and the late Clarence U. Bolden, Jr. Judy graduated from Poolesville High School in 1975. She was a lifelong employee of the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) until she retired in 2013. Shortly after retirement, she began working at Country Meadows Retirement Community where she enjoyed organizing outings for the residents.

An avid churchgoer, Judy was a member of the Usher Board at Jerusalem Baptist Church in Poolesville, Maryland. She also enjoyed watching sports, her monthly lunch dates with good friends, and visiting with her mother.

Survivors include her daughter, Shanta Brightful; son, David "DJ" Brightful Jr. and his fiance, Hannah Slater; her loving grandchildren, Jacob, Brooke and Savannah Brightful; two brothers, Wayne Bolden and Gordon Bolden; Sister-in-law Marsha Hebron; several nieces and nephews; and several other relatives and friends. Judy was preceded in death by her sister, Sharon Painter, and the father of her children, David E. Brightful, Sr.

Cremation Services are being handled by Resthaven Funeral Services. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Every year Judy would purchase school supplies for children in need. In lieu of flowers, please consider continuing this tradition in her honor.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2020
