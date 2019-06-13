Home

Molesworth-Williams P.A. Funeral Home
26401 Ridge Road
Damascus, MD 20872
(301) 253-2138
Calling hours
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Molesworth-Williams P.A. Funeral Home
26401 Ridge Road
Damascus, MD 20872
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Molesworth-Williams P.A. Funeral Home
26401 Ridge Road
Damascus, MD 20872
Interment
Following Services
Resthaven Memorial Gardens
Frederick, MD
Julia Blankenship


1953 - 2019
Julia Blankenship Obituary
Mrs. Julia Victoria Blankenship, 65 of Frederick, MD, died Tuesday June 11, 2019 at Howard County General Hospital Columbia, MD. She was the wife of Michael Daniel Blankenship.

Born November 18, 1953 in Gaithersburg, Maryland. She was the daughter of the late Violet Souders Harding and John E. Harding Sr.

Julia was the mother of Ryan Lee Gabor and the late Amanda Gabor. grandmother of Harper Lee Gabor. She was step mother to Anna Stead, and Mary Howe, and step grandmother to Ethan and Carter Stead, and William Howe. Surviving are brothers, Kenneth Harding and wife, Carole, Upton Harding and wife, Constance, and Carvel Harding and wife, Janet, and sisters Priscilla Hansen and Jacqueline Harding.

Mrs. Blankenship was of the Catholic faith. Besides her daughter Amanda, she was preceded in death by her brothers Robert L. Harding and John Edward Harding, and her sisters; Jean Graham, Janet Burdette, and Lita Joan Harding.

Friends may call Saturday June 15 at Molesworth-Williams Funeral Home, 26401 Ridge Road, Damascus, MD. from 10 am until funeral services begin at 11 a.m. Interment will follow to Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Frederick.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.molesworthwilliams.com
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from June 13 to June 15, 2019
