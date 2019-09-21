Home

Services
Resthaven Funeral Home Services
9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway
Frederick, MD 21701
(301) 898-1577
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Resthaven Funeral Home Services
9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway
Frederick, MD 21701
1919 - 2019
Julia Duran Obituary
Julia H. Duran, 100, of Frederick passed away peacefully on September 16, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Armando Duran for 30 years. Born February 11, 1919 in Guatemala, she was the devoted daughter of the late Augustin and Octavia Hernandez.

She is survived by her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Julia's Life and Catholic Remembrance Service will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at 11 AM at Resthaven Funeral Home, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway, Frederick, MD. Inurnment will be held at a later date privately. To sign the online guestbook and leave condolences go to www.resthaven.us.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2019
