1/1
Julia Rauh
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Julia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Julia Ann Rauh, 62, of Frederick, MD went to be with the Lord on August 24, 2020, in York, PA.

She graduated from TJ high, and soon after became a devoted homemaker and mother to her 3 sons.

Julia was preceded in death by her parents, Anthony and Kathryn DeRea Schiavone, as well as her brother, Larry Schiavone.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory her 3 sons, Tony (Megan) Rauh, Jake (Gabrielle) Rauh, and Josh (Kelsey) Rauh; and 6 grandchildren, Anthony, Elise, Jackson, Madison, Elizabeth, and Olivia.

Services will be private for the immediate family.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved