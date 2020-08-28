Julia Rauh

Julia Ann Rauh, 62, of Frederick, MD went to be with the Lord on August 24, 2020, in York, PA.She graduated from TJ high, and soon after became a devoted homemaker and mother to her 3 sons.Julia was preceded in death by her parents, Anthony and Kathryn DeRea Schiavone, as well as her brother, Larry Schiavone.She leaves behind to cherish her memory her 3 sons, Tony (Megan) Rauh, Jake (Gabrielle) Rauh, and Josh (Kelsey) Rauh; and 6 grandchildren, Anthony, Elise, Jackson, Madison, Elizabeth, and Olivia.Services will be private for the immediate family.