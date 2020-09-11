June Evelyn Wiles, 83 passed away August 12, 2020, at Klines Hospice in Mt. Airy, Md. Daughter of Henry and Margaret Grace Kramme. June Enjoyed dancing, lengthy phone Conversations with Friends and Family. She also enjoyed going to the Frederick Fair grounds to see country music Singers. June was a loyal member of the Brunswick Moose, Brunswick Eagles Club and American Legion. In addition to her parents, she was Preceded in death by her husband of 26 years Howard Lee Wiles Sr., two sisters Shirley Weddle of Williamsport, MD. and Laura Wilson of Pascagoula, Ms. And one older brother Irvin John Kramme, of Pa. One niece Janiele Strunk of Williamsport, MD. Survivors: Two Daughters, Gwen Lee Hahn-Wiles of Knoxville, MD and Cindy Foster of Frederick, MD. Three Sons: Steven Wayne Wiles of Frederick MD, Howard Lee Wiles Jr. of Frederick, MD. and Shawn R. Wiles of Hagerstown, MD. Two Grandchildren, Heather and Joshua Wiles, of Jefferson, MD. One brother: Randy Kramme of West Virginia. She will be greatly missed by all her Friends from Brunswick House Apartments, And Taney Village Apartments in Frederick. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later Date for immediate family and friends due To Covid 19.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store