June Elizabeth (Pearson) Patterson, age 88, of Frederick, MD, formerly of Cabins, WV, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020 at the Citizens Care & Rehab Center in Frederick, MD. She was born on October 26, 1931 in Richmond, VA, the daughter of the late Clarence and Beatrice (Southard) Pearson. On April 13, 1961 she married her husband of 48 years, William B. "Pat" Patterson, who preceded her death on April 22, 2009. Together they raised their six children in Rockville, MD., and moved to Roseland, Virginia in 1969 where they became foster parents to 13 children and later adopted three girls. June was a compassionate and loving person that focused her time and life taking care of her family and others. June loved cooking, canning, farming, sewing. June attended school in Richmond and was a Christian by faith and Methodist. June is survived by: 6 daughters, Christine Thomassen (George) of Kearneysville, WV, Catherine Monard (Richard) of Frederick, MD, Carolyn Wells (Vic Cain) of Cabins, WV, Wanda Patterson (Wayne) of New Canton, VA, Nancy Patterson of Charlottesville, VA and Vevie Patterson of Clarksville, TN; 1 son, Michael Patteson Falba (Karen) of New Orleans, LA; 2 step-sons, Cliff Patterson (Judy) of Port St. John, FL and Robert Patterson of Waynesboro, PA; 2 brothers, Mickey Pearson, (Maryann) of Mt. Airy, MD and Bobby Pearson of Chesterfield, VA; 19 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, June is preceded in death by: 1 brother, Clarence Pearson Jr., 1 sister, Edith Akenson and 1 stepson, William Patterson, Jr. In honoring June's wishes, her body has been cremated. Due to the current situation our country is in, a memorial service will be held at later time. Inurnment of June's remains will be at the Jonesboro Cemetery in Piney River, VA. Memorial contributions can be made to the American Kidney Fund at http://www.kidneyfund.org
. Memories and words of comfort may be left at www.basagic.com
or on Facebook at Basagic Funeral Home in Petersburg, WV.