June Powers Brinkley of Bristol, Virginia, went to be with the LORD on Thursday March 7, 2019 at home at the Oakmont at Gordon Park in Bristol, Virginia. She was 89 years old.



June was born on June 16, 1929, on St. Clair's Creek in Chilhowie, Virginia. She was the seventh of the ten children of Lee and Carrie Powers. June married Barty Brinkley, of Greendale, Virginia, on December 22, 1950. They were married 63 years.



June and Barty built their first home in Manassas, Virginia, where their only child, Mona Grey Brinkley (McHaney), was born in 1967.



June enjoyed working 19 years as a secretary for Manassas attorney Leonard Lonas. She gave up her job in 1971 to return to Marion, Virginia to help care for her elderly mother. In later years, the Brinkley family also lived in Gaithersburg, Maryland; Middletown, Maryland; and Apex, North Carolina. They retired in Bristol, Virginia.



June was a pistol: quick, cute, and full of fire. She was the first member of her family to graduate from high school and was voted "Most Witty" by her senior class at Riverside High School. She was always a spiffy dresser.



June will be remembered as a devoted mother who was fiercely loyal to her family. June was hard-working and determined, a good planner and saver. She liked to dabble in real estate. While she was living in Maryland, she volunteered regularly at a local nursing home and served as the secretary for the Band Boosters of Middletown High School. June was fun to be with and young at heart. She loved going to the beach. At the age of 70, she began riding jet skis.



She is preceded in death by her husband Barty O. Brinkley.



She is survived by her only child Mona McHaney and son-in-law Dr. Mark McHaney, M.D. of Bristol, Virginia, as well as two sisters: Dorothy Pollard of Baltimore, Maryland, and Grey Grinstead of Chilhowie, Virginia. June will also be missed by numerous nephews and nieces, especially Remonia Turturici of Delta, Pennsylvania.



Funeral services were held in Chilhowie, VA. Bradley's Funeral Chapel of Chilhowie is serving the Brinkley Family. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2019