Resthaven Funeral Home Services
9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway
Frederick, MD 21701
(301) 898-1577
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Resthaven Funeral Home Services
9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway
Frederick, MD 21701
Kaitlin Roberts


1989 - 2020
Kaitlin Roberts Obituary
Kaitlin Nichole Roberts, 31, of Winchester, VA, died January 11, 2020.

Kaitlin was born on May 11, 1989 in Columbia, MD, the daughter of Rebecca Jean Shaw of Winchester and Louis R. Jones, Jr. of Pennsylvania. She graduated from Linganore High School in 2007 and worked at Olive Garden in Winchester. When she wasn't working, she loved spending time with her children. She also loved beaches, and visiting with family.

In addition to her mother and her father, Kaitlin is survived by her three children, Kayden Royce Nicholson, Harmony Nicole Roberts, and Hendrix Marley Roberts; two sisters, Brianna Ennis and Ashley Jones; a nephew, Brody Ennis; grandparents, Gene & Brenda Cornett and Louis & Katherine Jones; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and other relatives. She was preceded in death by a sister, Brittany Jones, in 2016.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, January 24th at the Resthaven Funeral Home, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Hwy. in Frederick, MD. Inurnment will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Floral tributes are welcome, or in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to https://gofundme.com/kaitlin-jones-memorial-fund
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Jan. 14 to Jan. 17, 2020
